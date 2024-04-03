News.az
Denis Sassou Nguesso
Tag:
Denis Sassou Nguesso
Congolese president visits Garadagh Solar PV Plant
05 Apr 2024-14:16
Azerbaijani and Congolese presidents make press statements
04 Apr 2024-14:07
Denis Sassou Nguesso: We are living through historic moments in relations between Azerbaijan and the Congo
04 Apr 2024-13:16
Official lunch hosted on behalf of Azerbaijani president in honor of Congolese president
04 Apr 2024-11:26
Azerbaijani and Congolese presidents hold expanded meeting
04 Apr 2024-09:36
Azerbaijan’s president holds one-on-one meeting with Congolese counterpart
04 Apr 2024-06:32
Official welcome ceremony held for Congolese president in Baku
04 Apr 2024-06:14
Congolese president pays tribute to Azerbaijan's Great Leader Heydar Aliyev
03 Apr 2024-13:22
Congolese president arrives in Azerbaijan for official visit
03 Apr 2024-12:14
