Congolese president pays tribute to Azerbaijan's Great Leader Heydar Aliyev
- 03 Apr 2024 13:22
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 194761
- Politics
President of the Republic of the Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan, has visited the Alley of Honors to pay tribute to National Leader, architect and founder of the modern and independent Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev, and laid a wreath at the Great Leader’s tomb, News.Az reports.
The Congolese President also put flowers at the grave of prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva.