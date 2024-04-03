Congolese president arrives in Azerbaijan for official visit

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of the Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso has arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan for an official visit, News.Az reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Congolese President at Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

President of the Republic of the Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso was welcomed by Azerbaijani First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov and other officials.

News.Az