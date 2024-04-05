Congolese president visits Garadagh Solar PV Plant

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of the Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso visited the 230 MW Garadagh Solar PV Plant during his trip to Baku, News.Az reports.

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov provided the Congolese President with an overview of the plant's operations, highlighting the significant projects underway in Azerbaijan to transition to green energy.

The Congolese delegation then toured the plant’s control center.

It was noted that on April 6, 2021, the Investment, Power Purchase and Transmission Connection agreements were signed between the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan, “Azerenerji” OJSC, and Masdar company of the United Arab Emirates. The groundbreaking ceremony for the plant was held at the Gulustan Palace in Baku on March 15, 2022, with the participation of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The Garadagh Solar Power Plant is the largest solar power plant in the Caspian region and the CIS, built with foreign investment totaling $262 million.

Producing an annual amount of 500 million kilowatt-hours of electric energy, the plant will save a total of 110 cubic meters of natural gas, thereby reducing carbon emissions to 200,000 tones. Covering a total area of 550 hectares, the plant features 570,000 units of solar panels. Additionally, a 330-kilovolt substation was constructed to connect the Gardagh Solar Power Plant to the overall network.

News.Az