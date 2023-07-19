US announces new aid for Ukraine totaling $1.3B

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States Department of Defense (DoD) announced on Wednesday a new set of security assistance for the conflict-hit Ukraine totaling $1.3 billion, which includes four National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS) and munitions, 152mm artillery rounds, and 315 tactical vehicles of various sorts, News.az reports citing Teletrader.

"This USAI [Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative] package highlights the continued U.S. commitment to meeting Ukraine's pressing requirements by committing critical near-term capabilities while also building the enduring capacity of Ukraine's Armed Forces to defend its territory and deter Russian aggression over the mid and long term," the Pentagon's written statement read.

"The United States will continue to work with its Allies and partners to provide Ukraine with capabilities to meet its immediate battlefield needs and longer-term security assistance requirements," the Pentagon concluded.

