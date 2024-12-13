US unveils $500M in new security aid for Ukraine

US unveils $500M in new security aid for Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States has revealed a new $500 million security aid package for Ukraine, aimed at bolstering the country's defense in its ongoing conflict with Russia.

"As part of the surge in security assistance that President Biden announced on September 26, the United States is providing another significant package of urgently needed weapons and equipment to our Ukrainian partners as they defend against Russia’s ongoing attacks," the US Department of Defense said in a statement, News.Az reports.This additional assistance, provided under previous drawdowns from Department of Defense stocks, is valued at $500 million.It includes: Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (c-UAS) munitions; ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS); 155mm and 105mm artillery ammunition; High-speed Anti-radiation missiles (HARMs); Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS); Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicles (MRAPs); High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWVs); light tactical vehicles; Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) protective equipment; Javelin and AT-4 anti-armor systems; Tube-launched, Optically guided, Wire-tracked (TOW) missiles; small arms ammunition; grenades and training equipment; demolition equipment and munitions; as well as spare parts, ancillary equipment, services, training, and transportation.

News.Az