US successfully conducts ballistic missile intercept test - VIDEO

A live ballistic missile intercept test at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, US, December 10, 2024. The image was obtained from a video. DVIDS/Handout via REUTERS

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US Missile Defense Agency, in collaboration with Department of Defense partners, has successfully conducted its first live ballistic missile intercept test from Guam.

The Missile Defense Agency @MissileDefAdv, in cooperation with U.S. Department of Defense @DeptofDefense partners, successfully conducted a live intercept of a ballistic missile target, marking the first Ballistic Missile Defense event executed from #Guam pic.twitter.com/8Cf0uzT2pJ — News.Az (@news_az) December 11, 2024

During the flight experiment, the Aegis Guam System integrated with the new AN/TPY-6 radar and Vertical Launching System, fired a Standard Missile-3 Block IIA which intercepted an air-launched Medium Range Ballistic Missile target off the coast of Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. The AN/TPY-6 radar tracked the target shortly after launch to intercept in the first end-to-end tracking use of the radar during a live ballistic missile flight test.Designated Flight Experiment Mission-02, today’s event marks a pivotal step taken in defense of Guam initiatives and partnerships and provides critical support to the overall concept, requirements validation, data-gathering and model maturation for the future Guam Defense System (GDS). The future is focused on defending Guam and protecting forces from any potential regional missile threats.“This is a tremendous group effort and provides a glimpse of how organizations within the Department of Defense have come together to defend our homeland Guam now and in the future,” said MDA Director Lt. Gen. Heath Collins. “Collectively, we will use this to build upon and validate joint tracking architecture and integrated air and missile defense capabilities for Guam. Thanks to all of those involved, especially the people and government of Guam.”“Today’s flight test is a critical milestone in the defense of Guam and the region,” Commander, Joint Task Force-Micronesia Rear Adm. Greg Huffman said. “It confirmed our ability to detect, track, and engage a target missile in flight, increasing our readiness to defend against evolving adversary threats. The event’s success is a testament to the incredible work of the team both within the DoD and the Government of Guam.”

News.Az