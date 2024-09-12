Pentagon finalizes $1.2 bln contract with Raytheon for AMRAAM missiles

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US Department of Defense has finalized a $1.2 billion contract with Raytheon for the production of Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM) and associated equipment.

"Raytheon Co., Tucson, Arizona, has been awarded a $1,195,985,081 firm-fixed-price, incentive modification to a previously awarded contract for Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missile (AMRAAM) Production Lot 38," the Department of Defense said in a statement , News.Az reports.This substantial contract will provide AMRAAMs to multiple countries, including Ukraine, Bulgaria, Japan, the UK, Hungary, Germany, Italy, Canada, Bahrain, Norway, Finland, and Switzerland. The production work is expected to be completed by December 31, 2028.AMRAAMs serve as the primary armament for various fighter jets, including the F-15C, F-15E, F-16, F/A-18C/D, F/A-18E/F, and F-22, with each missile costing between $1.2 million and $1.97 million, depending on the model.Originally developed by Hughes Aircraft in 1981 and introduced into service with the U.S. Air Force in 1991, the AMRAAM is a versatile, all-weather, medium-range missile utilized by several NATO countries and integrated into NASAMS surface-to-air missile systems.Additionally, in July, the Pentagon awarded Northrop Grumman a $1.45 billion contract for nine E-2 Advanced Hawkeye radar detection aircraft, with five allocated to Japan and four to the US Navy.

News.Az