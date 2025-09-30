Norway spots unidentified drone over North Sea gas field

+ ↺ − 16 px

Norwegian authorities reported the detection of an unidentified drone over the Sleipner gas field in the North Sea, operated by Equinor, on the evening of September 29,

The incident comes amid growing concerns in Europe over the presence of unauthorized drones near critical infrastructure, especially against the backdrop of rising geopolitical tensions and frequent airspace violations linked to Russia, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The drone was spotted by staff on the offshore platform, confirmed police spokesperson Roger Litlatun. So far, no link has been established between the aircraft and any state.

Authorities have launched an investigation and are analyzing intelligence data to determine the type and origin of the drone. The Sleipner complex comprises several key gas and condensate fields—Sleipner Øst, Sleipner Vest, as well as the satellite fields Loke, Gungne, and Alpha Nord—located west of the coastal town of Egersund. Discovered in 1984, they play a central role in Norway’s offshore energy production.

Concerns about intensified drone surveillance date back to 2022, when Norwegian authorities deployed sensors around offshore platforms following a sharp increase in such activity. At the time, unauthorized drones were reported over more than ten oil and gas installations in the country.

In recent weeks, similar drone sightings have also led to the temporary suspension of operations at key transport hubs, including Oslo Airport in Norway and Copenhagen Airport in Denmark, both of which were briefly closed as a precautionary measure.

Earlier this month, Russian drones and aircraft violated the airspace of several NATO member states, further escalating regional security concerns.

At the beginning of September, Polish forces shot down several Russian drones that had entered their airspace. Just a few days later, a Russian drone was detected over Romanian territory, though Bucharest chose not to intercept it.

On September 19, three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets briefly entered Estonian airspace, remaining for 12 minutes before being intercepted by NATO forces.

News.Az