Copenhagen, Oslo airports briefly shut down after drone sightings

Copenhagen and Oslo airports were temporarily shut down on Tuesday following reports of drone activity in their airspace.

Authorities in both Denmark and Norway halted operations at their main airports as a safety precaution, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

Danish police were unable to confirm the type or the number of drones seen around Copenhagen Airport, they told a press conference.

"It is not known where the drones came from. It is also not known where they have since flown," Deputy Police Inspector Jakob Hansen said.

Operations at Copenhagen airport resumed at around 00:30 local time (23:30 BST) after flights were suspended for almost four hours following a drone sighting. Oslo airport also reopened after about four hours of airspace closure.

Danish police also said that "a number of measures will be implemented" as part of the investigation, but would not confirm what these measures might be.

On Monday evening, two to three large drones were reported flying in the area around Copenhagen Airport, according to authorities.

Take-offs and landings at the airport were suspended for approximately four hours.

In a statement, the airport warned of ongoing delays and cancellations, and urged passengers to check the status of their flight with their airlines.

Asked by reporters if the drones were of Russian origin, Mr Hansen said he could not confirm or deny this.

In a social media post later, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky referenced "Russia's violation" of Nato airspace in Copenhagen on 22 September, but did not indicate a source for the information.

EU and Nato leaders have not made a public attribution.

A spokesperson for Copenhagen Airport confirmed that the airspace over the airport was closed at around around 20:30 local time (18:30 GMT) on Monday due to unidentified drones.

"No aircraft can take off or land at the airport, and as a result, several flights are being diverted to other airports," they said in a statement.

"Police are investigating the matter and we currently have to timeline for reopening."

Flight-tracking website Flightradar24 reported that at least 35 flights bound for Copenhagen had been diverted as a result of the airport's closure.

