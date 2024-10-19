News.az
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Currency Converter
News
Economic Impacts
Tag:
Economic Impacts
US election: Potential growth and deficit impacts
19 Oct 2024-22:15
Latest News
Marco Rubio meets Pakistan PM on minerals, energy deals
PSG make partial payment to Mbappé
At least 9 civilians injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine
US dollar heads for strongest week since October
Egyptian-Chinese team uncovers King Apries’ temple
Vehicle sinks on Lake Baikal, several tourists dead
WhatsApp's long-awaited feature: What to know
Duterte to skip ICC pre-trial hearings over health
South Korean airlines ban in-flight power bank use
Iran warns UN of decisive response to US military action
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31