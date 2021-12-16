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Endangered
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Florida wildlife officials and marine conservationists are issuing an urgent plea to vessel operators to lower their speeds after four endangered leatherback sea turtles were killed by boat strikes in Palm Beach County's Intracoastal Waterway. The tragic cluster of fatalities occurred during the peak of the species' nesting and breeding season, which spans from March through October.15 May 2026-17:15
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On April 9, the largest of all penguins (Aptenodytes forsteri) were officially moved from threatened to endangered status by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.10 Apr 2026-11:14
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The emperor penguin has been declared an endangered species as the loss of ice in Antarctica, caused by rising temperatures, threatens its habitat and survival.09 Apr 2026-20:19
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