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Energy Cost
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Nearly all businesses in Singapore are grappling with higher operating costs due to rising energy prices, with more than half also reporting increasing manpower expenses, according to a snap poll released Monday by the Singapore National Employers Federation.21 Apr 2026-09:41
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The Dutch government has announced a package of measures totaling nearly €1 billion ($1.1 billion) to help households and businesses cope with rising energy costs resulting from the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.20 Apr 2026-19:44
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Siemens Energy AG is focusing on significant cost reductions and accelerating its offshore wind activities to achieve profitability at its struggling Siemens Gamesa division, company executives revealed during a recent analyst briefing.06 Aug 2025-15:21
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