Siemens Energy targets break-even at wind unit through cost cuts and offshore expansion

Siemens Energy AG is focusing on significant cost reductions and accelerating its offshore wind activities to achieve profitability at its struggling Siemens Gamesa division, company executives revealed during a recent analyst briefing.

Siemens Gamesa, the wind turbine arm of Siemens Energy, is forecasted to post a loss before special items of approximately €1.3 billion ($1.5 billion) in 2025. The company aims to reach break-even in 2026 through strategic operational improvements and expansion in the offshore wind sector, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

This announcement comes as Siemens Energy continues to navigate challenges within the renewable energy market, highlighting its commitment to turning around the performance of its key wind power unit.

