- News
- Energy Outage
Tag:
Energy Outage
-
-
-
A destructive line of severe thunderstorms swept through the Kansas City region on Monday night, packing intense tornadoes, heavy rainfall, and straight-line winds that eclipsed 90 mph. The fast-moving system triggered widespread damage and left tens of thousands of residents without electricity across Missouri and Kansas.19 May 2026-09:28
-
-
-
-
An Algerian tanker with 30,000 tons of fuel docked in Tripoli, Lebanon, on Tuesday, marking the first aid shipment to revive power plants that have been idle for roughly 10 days, News.Az reports citing foreign media.28 Aug 2024-02:00
-