Georgia experiences its second major power outage within a month

A blackout occurred in Georgia on April 19 due to an accident, marking the second instance of mass power outages in the country this month.

The Georgian State Electrosystem company stated that on April 19 an accident occurred on the Kavkasion power transmission line. As a result, power outages took place in Tbilisi and other Georgian regions, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Georgian energy officials did not report the cause of the accident. The power system is gradually being restored. According to Echo of the Caucasus, electricity has already been restored to part of the consumers in Tbilisi and the regions.

In the capital of Georgia, due to the blackout, trains on the first metro line were forced to stop. As a result of the accident, the power system of the unrecognized Abkhazia was also left without electricity.

This is already the second large-scale blackout in Georgia in April. The first occurred on the night of April 9.

News.Az