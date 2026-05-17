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Environmental Challenges
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For decades, discussions about Central Asia focused largely on oil, natural gas, trade corridors, and geopolitics. Today, however, another issue is rapidly emerging as one of the greatest long term threats to the region’s economic stability and national security: water.19 May 2026-22:39
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“We are facing many global environmental challenges today, including climate change and biodiversity loss,” Rozalie Boyle, a video producer at the International Institute for Sustainable Development (IISD).17 May 2026-14:52
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