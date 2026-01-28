European Automobil

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What India really wants from the EU trade agreement
28 Jan 2026-11:17
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Breaking: Earthquake strikes Eastern Mediterranean near Crete
Emergency in Zurich: Swiss Airbus with 209 passengers forced to abort landing
Indonesia's Mount Merapi erupts again -
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Gold silver prices drop on global markets
Missile hits civilian vehicle in Abu Dhabi, one killed
UAE’s main airport back in operation
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VIDEO/PHOTO
Serhiy Danilov: “Kyiv’s patience with Iran has run out” - INTERVIEW
Top IRGC navy commander Mohammadzadeh killed as Israel strikes Bandar Abbas and Tehran -
VIDEO
Iran threatens strikes on Doha and Dubai, residents urged to evacuate immediately
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