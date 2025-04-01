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Europeans
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Only 11% of Europeans across 15 countries now consider the United States an ally, marking a record low and a decline from 16% six months ago and 22% in November 2024, according to a survey released Wednesday by the European Council on Foreign Relations.10 Jun 2026-18:41
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Nearly one in two young people in Europe have used AI chatbots to discuss intimate or personal matters, as the technology increasingly serves as a source of emotional support, an Ipsos BVA survey showed on Tuesday.05 May 2026-16:57
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According to the top Russian diplomat, the Russian side has learnt such lessons at least three times
28 Apr 2025-04:25
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