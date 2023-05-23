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Extreme Flood
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Chinese authorities have warned communities in Xinjiang and nearby regions to prepare for possible extreme flooding this summer as unusually high temperatures, heavy rainfall and accelerated glacier melt increase risks across the region.12 Jun 2026-09:30
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Severe weather continues to grip the U.S. with tropical rains expected to inundate Louisiana and extreme heat warnings affecting over 70 million Americans across multiple states.17 Jul 2025-15:48
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