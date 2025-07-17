Tropical rains threaten Louisiana as extreme heat wave targets 70 million across U.S.

+ ↺ − 16 px

Severe weather continues to grip the U.S. with tropical rains expected to inundate Louisiana and extreme heat warnings affecting over 70 million Americans across multiple states.

On Wednesday, at least six tornadoes were reported from Wisconsin to Indiana, with officials labeling some as “large.” Fortunately, no major injuries have been reported, News.Az reports, citing ABC News.

Additionally, more than 100 damaging wind reports were recorded from Kansas to Maryland, causing widespread power outages and downed trees as wind gusts exceeded 60 mph.

Thursday’s severe weather threat has shifted to northern New England, including northern New York to Maine, where damaging winds and isolated tornadoes are possible. Stronger storms are also forecast for northeast New Mexico through northern North Carolina, while eastern Montana faces the risk of large hail and strong winds.

Kansas City, Missouri, remains under a considerable flash flood warning, with rainfall rates of 2.5 inches per hour creating life-threatening flooding. Flood watches have also been issued for eastern Kentucky, southern Ohio, West Virginia, western Virginia, and northwest North Carolina, with 2 to 4 inches of rain expected in a short timeframe.

In New Mexico, rainfall rates of 1-2 inches per hour threaten burn scar areas in Ruidoso, increasing the risk of flash flooding.

A storm system in the Mississippi Gulf Coast is dumping heavy rain across southern Louisiana. While the system is unlikely to develop into a tropical depression (National Hurricane Center reduced its development chance to 30%), rainfall rates of 3 to 4 inches per hour are forecast.

Flash Flood Watches: In effect from southern Mississippi to southern Louisiana, including New Orleans, Lafayette, and Lake Charles.

Expected Rainfall: 3-6 inches for Mississippi and eastern Louisiana, up to 10 inches in extreme cases, and as much as 15 inches in localized areas of southwestern Louisiana through Saturday.

Simultaneously, an extreme heat warning is in place south of Memphis, where heat indices could reach 114°F across eastern Arkansas and western Mississippi.

Heat advisories now stretch from east Texas to southern New Hampshire, covering major cities including:

South: Memphis, Shreveport, Jackson, Little Rock, Nashville.

Mid-Atlantic: Washington, D.C., Baltimore, Richmond, Elizabeth City.

New England: New York City, Boston, Philadelphia, Albany.

Heat indices will range from 105–109°F in the South and Mid-Atlantic, and 95–102°F across New England.

Although temperatures may ease slightly Thursday, forecasters warn the heat will intensify again next week, leaving nearly two-thirds of the U.S. under above-average temperatures.

News.Az