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Fatima Bayramova
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Fatima Bayramova
Azerbaijani female wrestler wins European bronze
Azerbaijani wrestler Fatima Bayramova has captured a bronze medal at the U-17 European Championships currently underway in Samokov, Bulgaria.
16 May 2026-11:15
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