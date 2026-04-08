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Food Market
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Global food prices remained close to their highest levels in nearly three years during May, highlighting continued pressures on international food markets and raising concerns about food security in many regions of the world.05 Jun 2026-20:56
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Korea will expand exports to Vietnam to include the country’s entire meat market, a step up from Cheong Wa Dae’s announcement last week that the two nations had reached a quarantine agreement for Korean poultry exports to the Southeast Asian economy.27 Apr 2026-14:53
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Subway has announced its entry into the Azerbaijani market through a new master franchise agreement with N Sky Build, marking a key step in the brand’s regional expansion.08 Apr 2026-12:08
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