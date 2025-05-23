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Foreign Student
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The Belgian government has rolled out a sweeping set of stricter regulations targeting international students, aimed at cracking down on visa abuse and ensuring academic accountability.01 Jun 2026-15:40
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The U.S. State Department has ordered a halt to student visa processing, marking the latest step in the Trump administration's crackdown on foreign students—a move that drew criticism from China on Wednesday.28 May 2025-23:58
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Harvard is suing the Trump administration after it revoked the university's ability to enrol international students, escalating a dispute between the White House and one of America's most prestigious institutions.23 May 2025-17:36
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