Azerbaijan’s amphibious aircraft continue firefighting operations in Türkiye - VIDEO

Under President Ilham Aliyev's instructions, the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) deployed "BE-200CS" amphibious aircraft to assist Türkiye in combating the ongoing severe forest fires.

Azerbaijan’s amphibious aircraft was engaged in extinguishing wildfires in the district of Bergama, İzmir Province, News.Az reports citing the ministry.“The fire extinguishing operations are currently underway,” the ministry said.

