Azerbaijan's amphibious aircraft continues firefighting ops in wildfire-hit Türkiye - VIDEO

Under President Ilham Aliyev's instructions, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) deployed "BE-200CS" amphibious aircraft to assist Türkiye in combating the ongoing severe forest fires.

The aircraft was involved Sunday in extinguishing fires in the district of Alaşehir, Manisa Province, the ministry’s press service told News.Az. The fire extinguishing operations are currently underway, the ministry added.

