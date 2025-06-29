Izmir Airport temporarily suspended operations due to forest fires -VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Izmir International Airport in Türkiye has temporarily suspended all flights due to forest fires continuing to rage in the province, News.Az informs via Milliyet newspaper.

Adnan Menderes Airport is located near the fire zone in Gaziemir County. Due to the ongoing forest fire, smoke and firefighting aircraft, the airport has stopped receiving and landing aircraft. Some flights arriving in Izmir have been diverted to other airports. Flights are expected to resume as usual once the fire is under control.

On the airport's online flight board, some scheduled flights are shown as delayed, and many are cancelled.

Izmir Governor Suleyman Elban reported that large forest fires have broken out in three districts of the region. Several districts where the fire has reached residential areas have been evacuated. 1,100 firefighters, six aircraft, 23 water trucks and bulldozers have been sent to extinguish the fire. Due to strong winds, the speed of which fluctuates between 70 and 117 km per hour, it is difficult for firefighting aircraft to work and regularly drop water.

