Azerbaijan’s amphibious aircraft continues firefighting operations in Türkiye - VIDEO

Under President Ilham Aliyev's instructions, Azerbaijan has sent a "BE-200CS" amphibious aircraft from the Ministry of Emergency Situations to support Türkiye in tackling the severe forest fires.

The amphibious aircraft continues its operations to help extinguish the forest fires in Türkiye, News.Az reports citing the ministry, Azerbaijan’s ministry told News.Az.The aircraft has been actively involved in extinguishing forest fires in the Balikesir-Edremit region over the past 24 hours.

