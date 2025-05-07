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Francis
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The Vatican announced that the first U.S. pope, elected in May 2025, will make a notable visit to Paris to tour the headquarters of the United Nations’ cultural agency, UNESCO.16 May 2026-17:54
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DNA analysis has revealed that two children buried together in an Anglo-Saxon grave at Cherington, Gloucestershire, were brother and sister.28 Apr 2026-14:24
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Pope Leo XIV held his inaugural meeting with Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas on Thursday, during which the Vatican stated they addressed the "urgent need" to provide assistance to the civilian population in Gaza.06 Nov 2025-23:16
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Pope Leo XIV’s long-awaited first apostolic trip will take him to Turkey and Lebanon from November 27 to December 2, continuing the plans that were already on the agenda of the late Pope Francis.07 Oct 2025-20:56
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Pope Leo XIV has reversed some of Pope Francis's more controversial financial reforms, including canceling a law that had centralized financial power within the Vatican Bank.06 Oct 2025-21:26
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Iconic singer Connie Francis, best known for her viral song “Pretty Little Baby,” has died at age 87.17 Jul 2025-13:17
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On Saturday (May 10), Pope Leo XIV outlined the vision for his papacy, highlighting artificial intelligence as one of the most pressing issues confronting humanity.10 May 2025-17:47
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U.S. President Donald Trump congratulated Robert Francis Prevost on his election as the new pope on Thursday, who has taken the papal name Leo XIV.08 May 2025-23:55
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Black smoke rose once again from the Sistine Chapel chimney on Thursday, signaling that the cardinals participating in the papal conclave have not yet selected a successor to Pope Francis.08 May 2025-15:34
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The Catholic Church's cardinals on Wednesday took part in the pre-Conclave 'Pro Eligendo Romano Pontifice' Mass in Saint Peter's Basilica before the start of the election of the new pope later in the day.07 May 2025-16:30
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