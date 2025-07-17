Singer Connie Francis dies aged 87

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iconic singer Connie Francis, best known for her viral song “Pretty Little Baby,” has died at age 87.

Francis’ death was confirmed on social media by her friend and copyright manager, Ron Roberts, News.Az reports, citing The New York Post.

“It is with a heavy heart and extreme sadness that I inform you of the passing of my dear friend Connie Francis last night,” he wrote on Facebook Thursday.

“I know that Connie would approve that her fans are among the first to learn of this sad news.”

Francis, who earned her stripes as one of the most successful female singers in the 1950s and 1960s, was rushed to the hospital earlier this month after experiencing “extreme pain.” On July 2, radio personality Cousin Brucie revealed that Francis was hospitalized in Florida after experiencing “extreme pain.” “Hello Everyone — As many of you may now have learned through Cousin Brucie’s Facebook page, I am back in hospital where I have been undergoing tests and checks to determine the cause(s) of the extreme pain I have been experiencing,” Francis wrote. “I had hoped to take part in Brucie’s show for Independence Day, having had to cancel a previous slot a few weeks ago when receiving treatment on my hip,” she continued. “Sadly, I had to let him know that I again had to withdraw.”

