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Fuel Reserve
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Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has unveiled a 10 billion Australian dollar ($7.22 billion) package aimed at strengthening the country’s fuel reserves and establishing a government-owned stockpile, as part of efforts to protect Australia from global supply disruptions.06 May 2026-09:31
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Scientists in France have made a groundbreaking discovery that could revolutionize clean energy production. Beneath the soil of Folschviller, in the Moselle region, researchers have uncovered an astonishing 46 million tons of natural hydrogen.22 Mar 2025-18:10
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