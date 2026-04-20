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Scientists investigate whether "suspiciously similar" planets are a beacon for alien life
Astronomers have identified a fascinating new lead in the search for extraterrestrial intelligence, focusing on the discovery of "suspiciously similar" planets orbiting the same stars.
20 Apr 2026-10:15
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