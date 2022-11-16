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Gas Network
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Egypt and Lebanon signed an agreement on Wednesday to rehabilitate Lebanon’s gas pipelines and energy infrastructure, marking a new step in regional efforts to revive cooperation through the Arab Gas Pipeline.07 May 2026-09:50
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Exports of Russian gas to Europe via the TurkStream pipeline increased by 7% in January–September compared with the same period last year, reaching 13 billion cubic meters, according to TASS calculations based on data from the European Network of Gas Transmission System Operators (ENTSOG), News.az reports citing TASS.01 Oct 2025-13:48
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