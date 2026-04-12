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Global Disruptions
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Australia's leading fuel refiner and retailer Viva Energy said on Monday that fuel production at its Geelong refinery will remain constrained for at least six weeks following a fire in April, tightening supplies as global markets face disruption from the Middle East conflict.04 May 2026-10:20
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A United Arab Emirates (UAE) minister on Sunday warned of mounting risks to global supply chains as disruptions intensify in the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most critical energy corridors.12 Apr 2026-23:36
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