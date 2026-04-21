Gold edges lower as markets await US-Iran talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Gold prices eased as investors awaited clarity on whether the United States and Iran would engage in talks following renewed tensions over the weekend, while a slightly stronger US dollar also added pressure, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Spot gold (XAU) fell 0.5 percent to $4,795.51 per ounce as of 04:18 GMT, extending losses from the previous day when prices dropped to their lowest level since April 13.

US gold futures (GC.1) for June delivery declined 0.3 percent to $4,814.

The US dollar has edged higher, making dollar-denominated commodities more expensive for holders of other currencies, which further weighed on gold prices.

Overall, gold has fallen about 8 percent since the beginning of the US-Israel conflict with Iran.

News.Az