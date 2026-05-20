How US-Iran peace talks are shaking up global gold prices

How US-Iran peace talks are shaking up global gold prices

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Gold prices held steady on Wednesday morning as global financial markets responded to growing optimism surrounding a potential diplomatic breakthrough in the ongoing war involving Iran.



Spot gold remained virtually unchanged, trading at $4,480.29 per ounce by mid-morning, after briefly dipping to its lowest level since late March. Meanwhile, U.S. gold futures for June delivery saw a minor decline, sliding 0.6% to hit $4,482.80, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The slight cooling of the precious metal's historic rally reflects a shifting sentiment among commodities traders, who frequently use gold as a safe-haven asset during times of intense geopolitical volatility and economic chaos.

The primary catalyst behind the market stabilization is the active diplomatic dialogue aimed at resolving the Middle East crisis. A successful resolution is expected to have an immediate, stabilizing ripple effect across the global economy:

Reopening Energy Lanes: Peace talks are heavily focused on securing and fully reopening the Strait of Hormuz—the vital global maritime chokepoint that handles a fifth of the world’s petroleum liquids.

Cooling Inflation Fears: Reopening the strait would ease supply-chain disruptions, immediately defusing the threat of soaring energy costs that have plagued global markets.

Market analysts warn that while gold has temporarily paused its upward trajectory, a finalized peace agreement could trigger a broader shift in currency and commodity valuations.

“Any positive progress in U.S.-Iran talks that lead to a potential re-opening of the Strait of Hormuz may boost gold prices as the dollar weakens and inflation fears cool,” explained Lukman Otunuga, senior research analyst at FXTM.

If diplomatic efforts succeed, a subsequent weakening of the U.S. dollar could ultimately make gold more affordable for international buyers holding other currencies, setting the stage for a new phase of market volume.

News.Az