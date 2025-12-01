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Governance
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The protection of public and state interests is a fundamental principle of modern governance and rule of law. In the Republic of Azerbaijan, this concept is embedded in constitutional provisions, national legislation, and institutional practices aimed at ensuring social welfare, national security, economic stability, transparency, and citizen participation. This article provides a comprehensive academic analysis of how public and state interests are defined, safeguarded, and implemented in Azerbaijan through legal reforms, public administration mechanisms, and governance policies.09 Apr 2026-17:44
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In recent decades, Azerbaijan has placed increasing emphasis on strengthening human rights protection, improving governance mechanisms, and encouraging active civic participation. These reforms are closely linked to the country’s broader goals of building a modern legal state, developing civil society institutions, and enhancing citizens’ engagement in political and social life.07 Apr 2026-11:35
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In recent years, Uzbekistan has emerged as one of the most dynamic reforming economies in Central Asia.16 Mar 2026-21:00
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The global governance should be improved through reform in order to calibrate the right course of history, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here on Friday.14 Feb 2026-22:18
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Artificial intelligence has moved from the margins of innovation into the core of modern society. Systems powered by algorithms now influence how people work, learn, communicate, and make decisions.06 Feb 2026-15:08
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The world is no longer conquered; it is switched off. Capitals are not bombed; instead, states are deprived of the right to influence, to speak, and to choose. Maps are redrawn without annexations, regimes are reshaped without formal changes of power, and entire countries are turned into “white spots” on the map of global politics.30 Jan 2026-12:01
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Little Pepe ($LILPEPE) is a new kind of meme coin built on a Layer 2 blockchain that is fast, secure, and has very low fees. The $LILPEPE token powers all activities within the Little Pepe network, from transactions to rewards, combining fun meme culture with real blockchain technology.09 Oct 2025-12:15
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