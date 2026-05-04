UAE pushes ahead with plan for AI-driven government

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The United Arab Emirates has announced an ambitious plan to integrate agentic artificial intelligence into half of its government operations within the next two years, marking one of the most aggressive moves globally in adopting AI at the state level, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

While many governments are still debating the role of artificial intelligence in public administration, the UAE is prioritizing rapid implementation and execution, taking a markedly different approach to technological transformation.

If successful, the initiative could provide a model for how AI reshapes public services worldwide. However, it also carries risks, particularly given the sensitivity of government decision-making, personal data handling, and maintaining public trust.

The rollout will follow a structured framework. Each ministry and government entity will be assessed based on the speed of AI adoption, the effectiveness of implementation, and how well workflows are redesigned to integrate the new systems.

Oversight of the initiative will be led by Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a senior government official with a central role in executive decision-making. Day-to-day operations will be managed by a task force chaired by Mohammad Al Gergawi, a long-serving cabinet member focused on government modernization.

News.Az