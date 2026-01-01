Government-mediated Process

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Latest News
Israel-UAE relations: from the Abraham Accords to military cooperation
Remaining political prisoners in Venezuela to be freed, says Trump
Ukraine and U.S. advance drone defense deal amid Iran war lessons
Iran condemns Kuwait's arrest of four Iranians
Kyrgyzstan charges ousted ex-security boss with coup plot
US inflation jumps to 3.8% as energy costs surge from Iran war
Indian Ambassador visits Ayurveda Centre in Azerbaijan, discusses promotion of traditional wellness
Zelensky’s ex-aide accused in money laundering case
What is behind the coup plot in Kyrgyzstan?
OpenAI chief Altman says Elon Musk wanted control of ChatGPT maker, denies betrayal
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