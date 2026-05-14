Singapore warns of government impersonation scam after victim loses $4.9 million

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Singapore police have issued a warning over a growing wave of scams involving criminals impersonating government officials, including prime minister Lawrence Wong, to deceive victims into transferring large sums of money.

A recent case saw a man lose at least $4.9 million after scammers convinced him he was assisting with “urgent funding assistance” linked to the Strait of Hormuz situation. The fraudsters used WhatsApp accounts and fake documents, including deepfake content and fabricated official letters, to make the scheme appear legitimate, News.Az reports, citing Asia One.

Authorities said the victim was instructed to sign non-disclosure agreements, share personal identification, and participate in fake virtual meetings posing as senior government officials. AsiaOne and Singapore Police Force advisories.

Police said the scam is part of a broader trend of government official impersonation scams, where criminals use AI-generated content and spoofed communication channels to pressure victims into urgent financial transfers. Officials warned that real government agencies will never request money transfers, banking details, or confidential information through unofficial messaging platforms or calls.

News.Az