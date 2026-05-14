New WUF13 logo video highlights Baku heritage - VIDEO

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A video of the WUF13 logo, which was presented some time ago, has been released.

Every element in the logo is reflected, from the delicate shebeke patterns used in Azerbaijan’s historical architecture to the waves of the Caspian Sea, from the rhythm of the Baku wind to the ancient silhouette of the Maiden Tower and the modern image of the Flame Towers, News.Az reports, citing APA.

Inspired by Azerbaijan’s rich historical heritage and Baku’s modern urban spirit, the logo expresses the unity of the past, culture, craftsmanship, and a contemporary urban planning vision.

This visual style symbolizes the connection between the city’s past, present, and future.

News.Az