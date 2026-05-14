Tehran water crisis deepens as consumption hits record levels ahead of summer

Official data shows that water use is rising sharply, with consumption reaching around 38,000 litres per second. Authorities also report that millions of evaporative cooling units are already operating, driving an additional 300 million litres of daily water use for cooling alone during what is expected to be the country’s most severe drought year, News.Az reports, citing IntelliNews.

The situation comes after five consecutive years of drought across Tehran and much of Iran, with recent rainfall failing to restore depleted reservoirs supplying the capital.

Officials say the strain on water resources is worsening alongside pressure on Iran’s energy infrastructure, which has already faced blackouts and shortages in recent years. Authorities have urged residents and businesses to reduce consumption, describing water conservation as a national necessity amid worsening environmental conditions.