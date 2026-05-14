€450 million raised for Sofia Airport Terminal 3 project

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Sofia Airport has secured €450 million in financing for the construction of its planned Terminal 3, marking a major step forward in the long-term expansion of Bulgaria’s main aviation hub.

The funding was raised from international capital markets with a 22-year maturity period and will support both the development of the new terminal and the modernization of existing airport infrastructure, News.Az reports, citing Fakti BG.

The project is part of the broader development of Vasil Levski Sofia Airport, which aims to significantly increase capacity and improve services over the next three decades, strengthening its role as a key gateway between Bulgaria, Europe, and global destinations.

The investment has attracted a mix of international institutional and private investors, reflecting confidence in the airport’s long-term concession model and future growth prospects.

SOF Connect CEO Jesus Caballero said the financing demonstrates the potential of public-private partnerships, highlighting their role in supporting large-scale infrastructure development.

He noted that the investment will help expand connectivity, boost economic opportunities, and contribute to sustainable national development.

The financing structure includes both bank lending and a bond issuance, marking the first project-financed public-private partnership bond issued on a regulated market in Bulgaria, listed on Euronext Dublin.

Key financial partners include institutions such as the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and UniCredit Group, alongside other global investors.

Construction of Terminal 3 is expected to begin in autumn 2026, positioning the airport for long-term capacity growth and modernization aligned with rising passenger demand.

News.Az