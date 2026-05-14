Russia offers Indonesia major nuclear cooperation package

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Russia’s state nuclear corporation Rosatom has offered Indonesia a full-scale cooperation framework to support the development of its national nuclear energy programme, including large gigawatt reactors, small modular reactors and floating nuclear power plants.

The proposal was discussed during meetings between Rosatom director-general Alexei Likhachev and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, where both sides focused on expanding cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear technology and long-term energy development, News.Az reports, citing INTELLINEWS.

Likhachev said the talks took place in an atmosphere of trust and mutual respect, adding that Indonesia’s nuclear ambitions require not only technology transfer but also training, infrastructure development and broader industrial capacity building.

According to reports, discussions also included Indonesia’s energy minister and the head of state utility PT PLN, with attention on how nuclear power could be integrated into the country’s energy system given its archipelagic geography. Rosatom also said it is prepared to maximize local participation in construction and operations, citing its experience in countries such as Belarus, Türkiye and Egypt as examples of long-term cooperation models.

News.Az