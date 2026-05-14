Azerbaijan announces WUF13 climate events in Baku

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The Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources has announced a series of environmental side events that will take place during the upcoming World Urban Forum 13, which will be held in Baku from May 17 to 22.

She noted that side events focusing on “Early Warning and Climate-Resilient Cities,” “Combating Plastic Waste: Promoting Livable Cities and the Circular Economy,” and “Strategic Environmental Assessment as a Tool for Achieving Climate Goals in Urban Planning” will be held as part of the forum, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

News.Az