Gregorian Calendar

Holy Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar and one of the most sacred periods in Islam. It commemorates the time when the Quran was first revealed to the Prophet Muhammad. For Muslims around the world, Holy Ramadan is a month devoted to fasting, prayer, self discipline, charity, and reflection. It represents a spiritual reset, encouraging believers to reconnect with their faith, refine their character, and strengthen social bonds.

17 Feb 2026-16:21