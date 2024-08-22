List of Important Days in September 2024: National & International Events

+ ↺ − 16 px

As September approaches, it's time to mark your calendar for a series of important events and observances that will shape the month ahead.

September is the ninth month in the Gregorian calendar of 30 days. In the Roman calendar, September was the seventh month and got its name from Septem, meaning seven. It was Julius Caesar who made September the ninth month of the year.There are many events and festivals in September, and News.Az, citing foreign media , shares the list of important dates and days.Here is the complete list of important days in September 2024. Candidates appearing for SSC exams or any other competitive exam where General Awareness is a core subject can refer to this article for their preparation.Here are the details of some of the important days in September.1st to 7th of September is observed as Nutrition Week to raise awareness about the benefits of eating a balanced food packed with essential nutrients. The Food and Nutrition Board of the Ministry of Women and Child Development (WCD) organizes events of NNW to educate people about the importance of nutrients in our bodies.There are two occasions on 5th September – International Day of Charity and Teacher’s Day.International Day of Charity: Every year, the 5th of September is observed as the International Day of Charity to promote and strengthen social responsibility. It aims to raise awareness of how charity can change someone’s life.Teachers’ Day (India):5th September marks the birth anniversary of the first Vice president of India, Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. It is known as Teacher’s Day in India to commemorate the importance of teachers in our lives.There are two occasions on 8th September -International Literacy Day and World Physical Therapy Day.International Literacy Day: Every year, 8th September is celebrated as International Literacy Day to raise awareness about the importance of literacy in our lives. The day was commemorated by UNESCO on 26th November in 1996.World Physical Therapy Day aims to create awareness about the importance of physiotherapists to enable people to be mobile, well, and independent.27th September is observed as World Tourism Day to highlight the importance of tourism in a country. It helps to generate income and millions of people to meet their livelihood.There are two events on 28th September -World Rabies Day and World Heart Day.World Rabies Day aims to raise awareness about rabies prevention and to highlight progress in defeating this horrifying disease.World Heart Day aims to raise awareness about cardiovascular diseases (CVD) and their prevention.- The origin is from the Latin word septem, which means seven. It is because, in the Roman calendar, September was the seventh month of the year.- The only month in the year not named after a Roman Deity is September.- The most fascinating fact about September is, that it’s the only month with the same letters in its name as the number of the month (9). September has nine letters and is the 9th month of the year.- We observe the autumnal equinox on 22nd September. It is when the sun is directly above the equator, and days and nights are equal in length.- Sapphire is the birthstone of September. It represents loyalty, truth, and sincerity and symbolizes wisdom and purity.- The birth flowers of September are aster and morning glory. Aster is a beautiful flower and a symbol of love and patience. Aster blossoms in fall and comes in many colors, such as – purple, pink, white, and red. - Morning Flory is another beautiful flower and is available in blue, pink, purple, and red colors. The flower is a symbol of affection, love, and mortality.A– Here is the list of important dates in September 2024-- 1st September 2024 -National Nutrition Week- 2nd September 2024 -World Coconut Day- 3rd September 2024- Skyscraper Day- 5th September 2024 -Teachers’ Day (India)- 7th September 2024 -Brazilian Independence Day- 8th September 2024 -International Literacy DayA2-The birthstone of September is sapphire.A3-Every year, 26th September is celebrated as World Contraception Day to raise awareness of all the contraceptive methods available and enable young people to make informed choices on their sexual and reproductive health.A4-Every year, the 3rd of September is celebrated as Skyscraper Day to acknowledge the architectural and engineering feats that make such buildings possible.A5- World Maritime Day is observed on 24th September.

