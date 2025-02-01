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Heavyweight Champion
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In a stunning display of resilience at UFC 327, New Zealander Carlos "Black Jag" Ulberg was crowned the new Light Heavyweight Champion after knocking out Jiri Prochazka in the first round on April 11, 2026.12 Apr 2026-17:13
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Claressa Shields successfully defended her undisputed heavyweight titles with a unanimous decision victory over Franchon Crews-Dezurn on Sunday, Feb. 22, in Detroit.23 Feb 2026-09:40
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Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez has confirmed he has been granted early parole and is set to be released from prison on February 15, marking a significant development in his legal case and future plans.15 Feb 2026-11:43
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