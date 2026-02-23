Claressa Shields remains undisputed heavyweight boxing champion

+ ↺ − 16 px

Claressa Shields successfully defended her undisputed heavyweight titles with a unanimous decision victory over Franchon Crews-Dezurn on Sunday, Feb. 22, in Detroit.

The bout, held at Little Caesars Arena, drew a crowd of 18,000 spectators, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Crews-Dezurn opened strongly, taking the initiative in the first round. However, Shields gradually took control in the rounds that followed.

Both fighters showed aggression early, but Shields found her rhythm as the fight progressed, landing sustained combinations against a tiring Crews-Dezurn. Although Crews-Dezurn attempted to rally in the later rounds, she was unable to shift the momentum.

The win marks Shields’ second victory over Crews-Dezurn, with their first meeting dating back to their professional debuts in 2016.

Shields improves her record to 18-0, while Crews-Dezurn drops to 10-3.

