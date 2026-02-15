Cain Velasquez granted early parole, due for release on February 15

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez has confirmed he has been granted early parole and is set to be released from prison on February 15, marking a significant development in his legal case and future plans.

Cain Velasquez’s release on February 15 brings to an end a painful chapter that few wanted to see unfold the way it did. The case began with the alleged abuse of his son, followed by the former UFC champion being denied bail, his decision to take matters into his own hands, and the events that followed.

While many figures in the MMA community voiced support for him, he ultimately still had to serve his sentence, News.Az reports, citing Total Pro Sports.

The whole thing started back in 2022 when he found out a man named Harry Goularte had allegedly molested his four-year-old son at a daycare. What made it worse was that Goularte got arrested and then released without bail just days later. Cain snapped and went after him, leading to a chase and shooting that landed him behind bars.

The MMA community has always had complicated feelings about Cain’s case. Most people understood the rage, even if they couldn’t condone the actions. The timing of his release and his announcement shows he’s been thinking about life after prison for a while.

February 15th marks a new chapter, and instead of staying quiet or trying to cash in on his name recognition, he’s putting together an event that requires vulnerability from everyone involved.

Now that he’s about to get out, Velasquez is planning something unexpected. He posted on Instagram about wanting to host a holotropic breathing seminar. It’s a one-day event with limited spots, focused on breathwork techniques that help with emotional release and stress management.

The plan includes guided sessions and open conversations, basically a space for people to work through their own stuff using breathing exercises. Prison changes people, and dealing with the trauma of what happened to his son, plus the consequences of his own actions, would break most people down.

For Cain specifically, this seems like his way of processing what he’s been through while also trying to help others do the same. He’s not coming out trying to get back into fighting or chasing sponsorships right away. He’s talking about healing and creating space for difficult conversations.

